Regarding the Dec. 4 front-page article “U.S. warns of Russian offensive in Ukraine”:

In 1931, Japan invaded Manchuria and set up a puppet government; the world did nothing. In 1937, Japan committed a full-scale invasion of China; in response, the United States instituted an economic embargo on Japan. As a result, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, and an unprepared United States followed with a declaration of war, which resulted in the Japanese, Italian and German Tripartite Pact, and a mutual declaration of war with the United States.

Our president has announced that a similar “economic” embargo is planned if Russia invades Ukraine, while China stands at the wings with similar plans for Taiwan. Instead of military preparations and admitting Ukraine to NATO, which would send a strong message that Russia, China and even North Korea would understand, we have potentially set the stage for another worldwide disaster. I doubt Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are shaking in their boots at our planned sanctions, but I wouldn’t bet that they are not laughing. I learned as a child that the only way to stop a bully is to confront him with fortitude and determination.

Ted Dean, Chesapeake, Va.