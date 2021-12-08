Our president has announced that a similar “economic” embargo is planned if Russia invades Ukraine, while China stands at the wings with similar plans for Taiwan. Instead of military preparations and admitting Ukraine to NATO, which would send a strong message that Russia, China and even North Korea would understand, we have potentially set the stage for another worldwide disaster. I doubt Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are shaking in their boots at our planned sanctions, but I wouldn’t bet that they are not laughing. I learned as a child that the only way to stop a bully is to confront him with fortitude and determination.