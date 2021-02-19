In April 2004, the Cato Institute, for which I was at the time president, held a conference in Moscow for representatives of more than a dozen Eastern European nations on how to liberalize their formerly command economies. After the conference, Mr. Putin invited several speakers to his residence just outside Moscow to discuss how Russia might be more successful in attracting foreign investment capital. We divided our presentations into topics such as taxation, energy, trade and foreign affairs. My topic was the importance of a free and open media for foreign investors to gain confidence. Such investors, I noted, were not happy that the Kremlin clearly controlled all the media in Russia. Mr. Putin seemed amused by my point. “All governments control the media,” he said with a patronizing tone. I said while I wasn’t a fan of much American media, it was not controlled by the government. He smiled and shook his head as if to say, this fellow is beyond hope.