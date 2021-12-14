The Dec. 12 Washington Post Magazine article about Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), “Jamie Raskin’s Year of Grief and Purpose,” was the most beautifully written story about pain that I’ve read in a long time. The reporter, Caitlin Gibson, was unhesitatingly present with Mr. Raskin, whose son died by suicide, and I appreciate her bravery. As the widow of a young psychologist who died suddenly 37 years ago in a homicide, I can attest to the Raskin family that the grief does not go away, but, over time, it will comprise a smaller and smaller portion of their beings.