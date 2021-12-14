I’m a psychotherapist, and my heart also goes out to Tommy Raskin’s therapist. Tommy Raskin apparently did not want to be deterred from his plan, so chose not to hint at it. The MRI metaphor is an apt one. And Tommy Raskin was bright and socially skilled enough to be convincing in covering up his level of risk. Depression can be a fierce, relentless force, even sometimes when treated.
I admire Jamie Raskin’s sense of political purpose, along with his fortitude and ability to effectively work toward justice during this raw past year.
Thank you for this piece, and my condolences to Mr. Raskin and his family. It sounds as though they and all of us have lost someone quite remarkable.
Kathleen O’Leary, Arlington
I was moved to tears by the Washington Post Magazine article “Jamie Raskin’s Year of Grief and Purpose” and am so grateful to have this moral, intelligent, loving, compassionate, determined man representing me in Congress. In these troubled times, it is easy to despair at what our government is doing to destroy our democracy. I needed to be reminded that Mr. Raskin and many of his colleagues are hard at work protecting “liberty and justice for all.”
Barbara Howell, Chevy Chase