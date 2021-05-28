How dismissive of Virginia progressives! Democrats were against the amendment because it was bipartisan and in favor of legislation for a nonpartisan commission proposed by Del. Marcia S. “Cia” Price (D-Newport News). When the House Black Caucus asked Democratic legislators to vote against the redistricting amendment, the majority did — but not Mr. Rasoul. The people most impacted by gerrymandering in Virginia specifically asked their colleagues to vote no, yet the editorial praised him for voting yes.
Diana Smith, Reston