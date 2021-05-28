The May 25 editorial “For Virginia’s Democratic primary” endorsed Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) for the Democratic nomination for Virginia lieutenant governor by saying, “He also stuck to his support for bipartisan redistricting reform even as other Democrats, eager to redraw the electoral map in their favor, abandoned that position after their party won control of the General Assembly.”

How dismissive of Virginia progressives! Democrats were against the amendment because it was bipartisan and in favor of legislation for a nonpartisan commission proposed by Del. Marcia S. “Cia” Price (D-Newport News). When the House Black Caucus asked Democratic legislators to vote against the redistricting amendment, the majority did — but not Mr. Rasoul. The people most impacted by gerrymandering in Virginia specifically asked their colleagues to vote no, yet the editorial praised him for voting yes.

Diana Smith, Reston