The law has some good provisions — expanding some voting access — but that is just the thick chocolate coating concealing a poison pill that will kill democracy. We have to pass S.B. 1 by adding enhanced voter-registration verification measures. This will stop Republican efforts at voter suppression and election nullification.
Denis Michael Katchmeric, Gainesville
Gabriel Sterling did not make the case that President Biden is spreading lies about the new Georgia voting law. He did not reassure anyone that the law is anything but an attempt to suppress minority votes.
The prohibition against passing out water to voters waiting in line is the most notorious provision because of its mean-spiritedness, but other provisions are more threatening to the vote. Mr. Sterling defended the photo identification requirement, stating, “Ninety-seven percent of Georgia voters have a driver’s license or a free state voter ID.” That’s another way of stating that 3 percent of Georgia voters do not have this requirement to vote. Republicans know voters without these IDs are mostly minorities. Former president Donald Trump and former senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler all lost their elections in Georgia by less than 3 percent. It’s hard to look at this provision without thinking that it is meant to cull out non-Republican voters.
But alarm bells go off with the provision that removes the elected Georgia secretary of state from the election board and “replaces him with an unaccountable appointee of the legislature or governor.” Mr. Sterling admitted it is “ill-conceived” but claimed, “It isn’t voter suppression.” Mr. Sterling was correct: It is correctly termed voter nullification.
Rob Rudick, Takoma Park