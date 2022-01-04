I can’t refute each of his 10 misleading claims in this letter, but some were really outrageous. One was his claim, without any proof, that the FBI was weaponized against parents at school board meetings. Second was his complaint, echoing other Republicans, against vaccine mandates — a position so shortsighted as to be dangerous and that will cause more deaths. Third, Mr. Thiessen should have to face all the parents whose children were fed and those who avoided eviction or the loss of a family business or job because of the relief bill President Biden signed. And Mr. Thiessen attacked Mr. Biden for his withdrawal from Afghanistan without mentioning that this is the first time in 20 years the United States is not at war. Low poll numbers and the hard-to-accept inflation are easy targets. What is upsetting people today is caused by the pandemic, which the previous president exacerbated.