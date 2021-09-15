James M. Guiliano, Williamsburg
Former president Donald Trump was right: “Except for Gettysburg,” Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee “would have won the war.” An insightful and brilliant observation, but why stop there? Except for Stalingrad, Adolf Hitler would have won the war in Europe. Except for Midway, Emperor Hirohito would have won the war in the Pacific. Except for 38 electoral and 7 million popular votes, Mr. Trump would still be president. In the end, an “except for” is nothing more than a euphemism for failure or, in Mr. Trump’s vernacular, being a “loser.”
As for Lee being “remembered as perhaps the greatest unifying force after the war was over”? Mr. Trump’s gifted and perverse ignorance of all things, especially relating to history, could not have been more poignantly displayed. Greatest unifying force? I’ll agree, if we overlook the 620,000 soldiers from both sides who were killed on U.S. soil, many of whom were casualties in battles Lee fought in a war Lee was essential to dragging out for four bloody years. I’ll agree, if we overlook contrasting those losses against the combined total of approximately 527,000 U.S. combatants killed in World War I and World War II. I’ll agree if — no, upon reflection, I can’t.
Here’s a fact, Mr. Trump: Lee was in reality no unifying force, no hero, but a traitor — and I say this as a U.S. Military Academy graduate — who betrayed his oath of office as a leader. Sound familiar? (Does Mr. Trump remember Jan. 6, or was that, also, just one of those “except for” moments in history?)
J.D. Lock, Colmar, Pa.