Moreover, Mr. Trump aired his reckless guidance in North Carolina, whose GOP operatives in the 9th Congressional District illegally collected absentee ballots from Democrats in 2018. The “harvesting” scandal led to five arrests and the invalidation of the contest.
The day after Mr. Trump’s address, North Carolina Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell issued a statement that read, in part, “Attempting to vote twice in an election or soliciting someone to do so is a violation of North Carolina law.”
A president who swore an oath to uphold the Constitution remains its greatest menace.
Vinnie Perrone, Burtonsville