Violence will never be challenged by Mr. Trump if it is being committed in his defense. Mr. Trump could end the debacle immediately if he acknowledged that he lost and encouraged us all to get behind President-elect Joe Biden for the good of the country. That is what a patriot would do.
Mr. Trump has delighted in dividing our country into red and blue, believing that he governs only his supporters. It is a safe bet that he will continue to undermine our new leader and our country. His credo is not truly “America First”; it is “Trump first, last and always.”
Oren Spiegler, Peters Township, Pa.