Regarding the Dec. 15 Metro article “Officials decry protest violence”:

The responsibility for the disgraceful vandalism and stabbings that took place in D.C. last weekend lies solely at the feet of President Trump, who continues to dangerously push the fantasy that he won the Nov. 3 election “by a lot” as he asserts that every type of fraud and impropriety imaginable occurred to make it appear otherwise. His endless challenging of the verdict of the American people comes amid one rejection after another by those on both sides of the aisle: Governors; secretaries of state; courts, including the Supreme Court; state legislatures; and election officials, many of whom have supported Mr. Trump, voted for him and continue to support him despite his delusional state. 

Violence will never be challenged by Mr. Trump if it is being committed in his defense. Mr. Trump could end the debacle immediately if he acknowledged that he lost and encouraged us all to get behind President-elect Joe Biden for the good of the country. That is what a patriot would do.

Mr. Trump has delighted in dividing our country into red and blue, believing that he governs only his supporters. It is a safe bet that he will continue to undermine our new leader and our country. His credo is not truly “America First”; it is “Trump first, last and always.” 

Oren Spiegler, Peters Township, Pa.