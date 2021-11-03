Our recent president ushered in a new social tolerance and endorsement of aggression under the guise of patriotism. It should be no surprise that young people are embracing the role models whom they observe unfortunately engaging in hostility, confrontation and a belief in the relativity of truth. This can be observed daily on airplanes, in road rage, in our community gatherings and now in our schools. This may well prove to be the most potent injury that former president Donald Trump has inflicted upon the United States.
Cynthia Favret, Williamsburg