Jonathan L. Katz, Columbia
Former president Donald Trump’s attorneys are reportedly planning to claim that the First Amendment protects his speech to an angry mob falsely claiming that he won the election and the mob must go to the Capitol to save the country [“Citing ‘betrayal,’ Democrats outline case against Trump,” front page, Feb. 3]. Unfortunately for that claim, one of the most famous Supreme Court statements about the limits of the amendment is very closely analogous to what happened Jan. 6. In announcing the “clear and present danger” doctrine, Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. wrote: “The most stringent protection of free speech would not protect a man in falsely shouting fire in a theatre and causing a panic.”
Paul H. Blackman, Arlington