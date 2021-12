By any reasonable standard, Mark Turgeon should still be coaching the men’s basketball team at the University of Maryland and Damon Evans should be the person seeking employment. It is hard to believe Maryland could do worse than allowing Kevin Anderson to perform a one-man hatchet job while overseeing Maryland athletics, hiring the likes of Randy Edsall, as just one example, during his disastrous tenure. But Mr. Evans’s ham-handed undercutting of Mr. Turgeon and his audacious comments regarding his expectations for Maryland basketball evoke Alexander Haig “I am in charge here” memories.