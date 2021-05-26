He cited the 1920s as a golden age of free-market car sales, with no nasty government fiddling. He ignored that the roads under those cars were built with government funds and the oil that went in the tanks was (and is) subsidized by taxpayers. Government paved the way.
He attacked President Biden’s plan to forgive some student debt by ignoring the limit ($10,000) that would channel most of the benefit to people who need it. Then he attacked Democrats for a state and local tax deduction that is not in Mr. Biden’s plan. He claimed that Democratic plans are too costly and achieve too little. He offered no solutions for climate change, college costs or anything else. Just sniping at people who are trying to find solutions.
Mark Weaver, Catonsville, Md.