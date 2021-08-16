Scientific American reported that climate science is “stronger than ever around findings that speak to the likelihood and consequences of climate impacts, and has been growing stronger for decades . . . the early indications detected and attributed in the 1980s and 1990s, have come true, over and over again and sooner than anticipated.” The Environmental Protection Agency reported, “Eight of the top 10 warmest years on record for the contiguous 48 states have occurred since 1998, and 2012 and 2016 were the two warmest years on record.”