Another gem: “Sea levels, currently rising a few millimeters a year, have been rising for 20,000 years.” True! Also true: Sea level is expected to rise around 91 inches for every degree Celsius that climate change warms the planet, and Earth has warmed by 1 degree Celsius already.
Mr. Will discounted the costs of future disasters but ignored what is happening. Since 1980, the United States has sustained 285 weather and climate disasters of $1 billion-plus in damages; the cumulative cost for these events exceeds $1.875 trillion. Note these are physical damages only and ignore the human cost.
Mr. Will admitted “the effects should be mitigated by incentives for behavioral changes and by physical adaptations.” That is certainly true: As The Post itself has advocated, a carbon tax that makes polluters pay is one of the best ways to move the United States and others off the dangerous climate trajectory that “conservatives” would recognize if they could resist cherry-picking to suit their no-worries narratives.
Lawrence Fly Connell, Arlington
On the heels of the release of the clearest, most urgent climate assessment ever to come from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change came George F. Will’s op-ed claiming that scientific “certainty melts away,” based on his lay reading of Steven E. Koonin’s book, which has been widely debunked as full of misleading, cherry-picked assertions and false assumptions.
As The Post’s coverage of the IPCC report demonstrates, what is melting away is the world’s ice sheets. What is melting away is the patience of climate scientists and other experts when confronted with action-delaying balderdash. There’s no time left for silliness and willful ignorance; the world must act now on climate change.
Adrienne L. Hollis, Cambridge, Mass.
The writer is senior climate justice
and health scientist at the Union
of Concerned Scientists.
I thought George F. Will had been warming up to the threat of climate change. On the same day he promoted the out-of-date ideas of Steven E. Koonin (a physicist, not a climate scientist), Yahoo News reported that “more than 25 million Americans are expected to endure temperatures topping 100 degrees . . . as yet another heat wave descends on the country.”
Scientific American reported that climate science is “stronger than ever around findings that speak to the likelihood and consequences of climate impacts, and has been growing stronger for decades . . . the early indications detected and attributed in the 1980s and 1990s, have come true, over and over again and sooner than anticipated.” The Environmental Protection Agency reported, “Eight of the top 10 warmest years on record for the contiguous 48 states have occurred since 1998, and 2012 and 2016 were the two warmest years on record.”
From Grist: “The financial world [is] . . . waking up to the threat posed by global warming. . . . Some insurance companies and lenders are responding by reducing their risks to flooding, wildfires, and other natural disasters.” The Post just reported that climate change is real — and it’s permanent.
The World Economic Forum reported in June that climate change could wipe out up to 18 percent of the worldwide economy by 2050.
Dave Schmitz, Fairfax Station
The point of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report is to provide a consensus document, written by the world’s climate scientists, from which politicians have a common starting point for building policy. Two hundred and thirty-four authors in 66 countries contributed, incorporating more than 14,000 citations.
How baffling that George F. Will selected one contrarian scientist’s voice to align with and promote. It’s as if he doesn’t like the weather report that predicts a storm and prefers to hear the neighbor saying it “looks like a nice day.” If only the consequences were as trivial.
Meredith Haines, Vienna
Quoting Steven E. Koonin as an authority against the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report is the rough equivalent of suggesting Rudolph W. Giuliani’s pronouncements on voting legislation are comparable to Supreme Court actions.
The overwhelming scientific consensus is that the climate is changing and that we may soon tip it out of balance, resulting in a dramatically different world — at a very appreciable human cost.
Rolfe Petschek,
Kennebunkport, Maine