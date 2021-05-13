As I am, to my surprise, closer to 90 than 80 — September marked my 85th year stumbling around this troubled world — I was delighted to find Mr. Will devoted thought in his May 9 op-ed to turning 80. For my part, most of the time, say 80 percent, I do not think about my age or potential infirmities (demise is just a rumor) but on the things I want to do but have not done, because of post-retirement sloth: My memoir to my children is only partially written, my refurbishing of a lovely Sheaffer Imperial pen is incomplete, my gardening plans shuffle along like infirm snails, my list of places to visit grows longer as the pandemic lingers, and my concern for my wife and partner grows as we age.