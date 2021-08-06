But the editorial’s claim that repeal would wreck the economy is just not true. States without personal income taxes, including Texas, Florida and Tennessee, have booming economies. This year, 10 states cut personal income taxes, recognizing that citizens can spend their money more efficiently and effectively than the government.
David Brunori, Vienna
The Aug. 5 Metro article on Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin’s career, “Inside Youngkin’s career at Carlyle,” was informative but omitted one very important item: his taxes. Will Mr. Youngkin reveal his tax returns for the past 10 years or will he keep that information from the voters of Virginia?
Joseph Lowry, Arlington