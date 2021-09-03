In the Sept. 2 Metro article “Trump touts baseless claims on Va. race,” Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin was quoted as saying, “I’m going to actually do what’s best for Virginia” when asked if he would concede if Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe won on Nov. 2. Why wait until then? Instead of his campaign’s “no comment” response, why can’t he be a leader now and denounce the “big lie” that has been so damaging to our country? It’s been heartbreaking to watch leadership erode in the United States.