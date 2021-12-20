World Population Review, an organization that ranks state school systems, ranked Virginia’s public school system fourth best in the country, behind only Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey, for 2021. The World Population Review stated that Virginia has the fourth-best public schools overall in the United States, ranking fourth for quality and third for safety. Virginia public schools were found to have the fourth-highest math test scores in the country. Virginia schools also have the fourth-lowest bullying incidence rate and have “no significant shortcomings” when assessed for safety from violence, bullying, harassment and substance use.