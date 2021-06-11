Vincent De Sanctis, Tilghman, Md.
The June 8 news article “In Guatemala, Harris offers stern words on corruption” reported extensively on Vice President Harris’s travel to Guatemala, where the United States, by offering financial cooperation, hopes to reduce the flow of illegal migration from Central America and stimulate better behaviors, e.g., less corruption.
Though those financial contributions are indeed important, they are peanuts when compared with the remittances sent home by the migrant workers. The reality is that what the migrant workers from many Central American nations earn abroad is often much more than the gross domestic product of their home countries. The sad reality is that their remittances help to keep in power those ineffective governments that made them emigrate and that keeps them from going home.
If the United States really wants to help, then look to politically empower as much as possible those migrants in their homelands. For instance, should they not have an important direct representation in their respective congresses? No remittances without representation!
Per Kurowski, Rockville
The writer was executive director at the World Bank from 2002 to 2004.
“Do not come,” she said. Vice President Harris’s words when speaking from Guatemala on Monday underscore that nearly five months into its term, the Biden administration still has not meaningfully restored access to asylum in the United States and is instead pursuing a dangerous and immoral policy of deterrence that is destined to fail.
There is no question that the administration inherited a badly broken immigration system from the past administration, a system that has long been stacked against those seeking protection. But those seeking safety at U.S. borders, no matter where they have fled, cannot wait.
Seeking asylum is a right, and to address the situation at our borders, we must welcome with dignity, not double down on misguided attempts at deterrence.
Katharina Obser, Washington
The writer is acting director of the
Migrant Rights and Justice program at the Women’s Refugee Commission.