After reading the July 1 Style article about actress Allison Mack’s disgusting, disgraceful, harmful actions all for NXIVM’s founder and leader Keith Raniere, “Actress gets three years for her role in sex ring,” I can’t believe Ms. Mack got off with such a light sentence for her abhorrent criminal behavior. Instead of getting the 40 years for her criminal actions that she deserved, and though the federal sentencing guidelines called for about one-third of that time, Ms. Mack got a mere pittance of three years! Oh, she denounced Mr. Raniere publicly and she provided a “recording” that was helpful in convicting Mr. Raniere, but she did not testify against him, so why the huge break on her sentence?

Ms. Mack did what she did to save herself. Many of the young women in the sex ring had their minds and lives destroyed — they were actually physically “branded” in their pubic area and psychologically scarred for life. Ms. Mack is hugely responsible for this. The sentence was not enough.

Richard J. Landon, District Heights