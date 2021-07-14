After reading the July 1 Style article about actress Allison Mack’s disgusting, disgraceful, harmful actions all for NXIVM’s founder and leader Keith Raniere, “Actress gets three years for her role in sex ring,” I can’t believe Ms. Mack got off with such a light sentence for her abhorrent criminal behavior. Instead of getting the 40 years for her criminal actions that she deserved, and though the federal sentencing guidelines called for about one-third of that time, Ms. Mack got a mere pittance of three years! Oh, she denounced Mr. Raniere publicly and she provided a “recording” that was helpful in convicting Mr. Raniere, but she did not testify against him, so why the huge break on her sentence?