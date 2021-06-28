In this latest instance, she has introduced a bill to establish a federal memorial in Georgetown commemorating an unknown number of kidnapped Africans who “may” have landed at Georgetown in the mid-1700s. The basis for the memorial rests upon a hypothesis, yet to be proved, by Georgetown University graduate Andrena Crockett, the founder of the Georgetown African American Historic Landmark Project, that would oversee the creation of the memorial.
There is no evidence that Georgetown was an important destination for slave ships. Slavery existed throughout the Southern colonies and existed in this area prior to the Civil War. As a senator, Abraham Lincoln introduced legislation to abolish slavery in the District.
Edward McManus, Washington