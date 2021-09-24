The article did a great job of telling the story of a beautiful person who will always be a model of excellence in public service. Genuine public service is a tough business, especially these days. The distortions, diversions and distractions, and the accompanying frustrations, are always there. The key to Ms. O’Neill’s success for more than two decades was that she never for a moment lost sight of the fundamental goal: providing the best possible education for our children as we prepare them for the future. She pursued that goal tirelessly with gentle civility, respect for everyone, and an encyclopedic command of facts and history.