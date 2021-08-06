The Aug. 1 Arts & Style article “Dolly Parton backed Black community with cut from song” was valuable because it included information from Nashville historian David Ewing about a neighborhood Dolly Parton invested in: “Dolly Parton could have built and bought any piece of property in Nashville. But you would have to have gone out of your way to buy in the 12 South neighborhood, because no Realtor would have shown Dolly that lot to buy.” What is also compelling is that, as Mr. Ewing said, “we’re just hearing now” about Ms. Parton’s investment 24 years ago in her home community, which included a predominantly Black neighborhood. Many may not know that same year she also pledged funds to build a birthing unit, which is now part of the Dolly Parton Center for Women’s Services in her hometown in Sevier County.