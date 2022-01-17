After picking myself off the floor, I thought of two words. Researching “obtuseness,” I found the following precisely relevant: “not able to think clearly or to understand what is obvious,” “simple-minded,” “willfully ignorant.” Also, the more common word “excuse” came to mind. A “reason or explanation put forward to defend or justify a fault or offense.” I would add: “to defend or justify a conclusion, decision or act that makes no sense or is transparently misplaced as having no merit.”
One has to wonder what is really motivating Ms. Sinema. We desperately need the good people of Arizona and the fact-based media there to exert pressure on her. Are you listening, West Virginia?
Bill Conrad, Alexandria
There is one group who can stop the boulder rolling downhill to crush our democracy: Republicans in the Senate such as Mitt Romney (Utah) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), who need to honor their oaths and support the voting rights bills. I am old enough to have had relatives who defeated their generational crisis of fascism with courage and resolve. The attack on democracy is a generational crisis that demands courage and resolve.
Morton H. Rubin, Ellicott City