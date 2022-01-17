Regarding the Jan. 14 front-page article: “Biden’s hopes for voting rights bill dashed”:

I was astounded by the utter phoniness of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (D-Ariz.) speech on the Senate floor Thursday. With a straight face and serious tone, she expressed her strong objections to the antidemocratic laws Republicans are passing in the states based on lies and falsehoods regarding a stolen election. She cited this sinister movement as the reason she supports the Democrats’ voting reform bills. Yet she ruled out the only practical way those democracy-saving measures could be passed. In effect, she chose fealty to the filibuster over taking steps to save our democracy on the grossly misguided and demonstrably false idea that the filibuster enhances bipartisanship. She elevated a Senate rule not provided in the Constitution over the most fundamental and sacred right of U.S. citizens to vote.

After picking myself off the floor, I thought of two words. Researching “obtuseness,” I found the following precisely relevant: “not able to think clearly or to understand what is obvious,” “simple-minded,” “willfully ignorant.” Also, the more common word “excuse” came to mind. A “reason or explanation put forward to defend or justify a fault or offense.” I would add: “to defend or justify a conclusion, decision or act that makes no sense or is transparently misplaced as having no merit.”

One has to wonder what is really motivating Ms. Sinema. We desperately need the good people of Arizona and the fact-based media there to exert pressure on her. Are you listening, West Virginia?

Bill Conrad, Alexandria

There is one group who can stop the boulder rolling downhill to crush our democracy:  Republicans in the Senate such as Mitt Romney (Utah) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), who need to honor their oaths and support the voting rights bills. I am old enough to have had relatives who defeated their generational crisis of fascism with courage and resolve. The attack on democracy is a generational crisis that demands courage and resolve.

Morton H. RubinEllicott City