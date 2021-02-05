The article also missed a bigger story: Ms. Thomas’s apparent presumption that her own opinions, feelings and, perhaps, votes matter more than those of other people. Sadly, she is not alone in this view. That perception permeates our social discourse and is undemocratic. That one side is “hurting,” having left “it all on the field,” does not warrant martyrdom, violence or insurrection. Democracy is about equality under the law. It’s about voting and counting votes. And it’s about doing it again and again.
Martha Solt, Chevy Chase