Wealthy individuals tend to have unmarketable assets that would be extremely difficult to value. Wealthy investors often have dozens of interests in limited partnerships that are unmarketable and subject to legal restrictions that make them extremely difficult to value. They often have houses all over the world, the value of which is subject to local political and economic conditions. They hold unique works of art, jewelry, and original literary and musical manuscripts. It is true that we tax the value of assets at death, but this happens only once, and the executor has many months in which to retain appraisers. Doing it every year would be impossible, and the IRS would not be able to audit annual returns.