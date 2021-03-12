I watched all two hours of Ms. Winfrey’s interview of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and came away feeling as though I saw only half the interview. Ms. Winfrey did a good job of getting Meghan to convey her sincere story of her hardships as a royal and her struggles with suicidal thoughts, but I left feeling all the questions weren’t asked. I’ve read for nearly two years of the Duchess’s disputes with staff that led to resignations and charges of bullying. No questions about this topic were asked. Meghan has worn diamonds from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after Jamal Khashoggi’s murder without disclosing their provenance. Harry was not asked why he didn’t prepare Meghan for the microscopic life as a royal, especially as he mentioned how damaging it was to his mother, Princess Diana. All this could have been disclosed at the end when Ms. Winfrey disclosed her close work with Harry. A journalist needs to learn to be skeptical toward an interviewee, especially when only one source is used. Ms. Winfrey needs to learn journalism, not teach it.