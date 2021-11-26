One can only imagine the strength of character and fortitude of spirit required to witness such suffering daily — and, sometimes, after years of striving to improve conditions for these dogs — to be the one to finally end a badly broken being’s suffering, forever. Dogs deserve so much better than to waste away, ignored and unloved, at the end of a chain or in a putrid pen. May the suffering — and the compassion — displayed in this piece move us all to do something to end this cruel practice.
Jeremy Shell, Baltimore
Thanks for publishing the Washington Post Magazine article “A Dog’s Life.” I couldn’t read it or look at the photos. But I’ve lived in rural areas (Texas, Arizona, South Dakota, Maryland) and volunteered at an animal shelter in San Antonio, and I’ve seen this human behavior firsthand. It’s the thing that has made me believe that human beings are not inherently good.
I’m happy to be a dog walker now in D.C., where all my dogs are clean and happy and healthy and loved, and who think a tragedy is when I run out of liver treats.
I hope that all the animals that I held close as they were being euthanized felt, at least in their final moments, that they were safe and loved.
Elisabeth Field, Washington
My dog, Awgie-Dawgie, would have clearly understood Gene Weingarten’s article if he had been able to read it. Augie suffered neglect and abuse from his earliest days of life. His next thought would have been another understanding: what it takes to be cared for, to be loved. I am not the queen of dog care. Augie is the first dog I have owned. At first, I was riddled with anxiety. I transferred human emotions onto him: He looks sad. Does he need antidepressants? He barks too little. Sore throat? Is that a dog-frown? He’s angry. All that’s moot now. He knows reciprocal love. Too many dogs, as Mr. Weingarten pointed out, know nothing of care, much less love.
I suggest that a course in caring for dogs be a standard for potential dog owners. I suggest that dog owners take a test and be given a certificate that states they are fit to care for a dog. I suggest also that anyone who abuses a dog be sent to an institute for the emotionally dog-care-challenged and be released only when their brains and hearts are ready to care for a dog. The MRI to prove this would be on the abuser’s dime.
Catherine M. Decatrel,
St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands
More ordinances and better law enforcement to reduce the serious public problem of private dog neglect and abuse can help but are probably not going to change the fact that people are often just insecure. They respond to these insecurities by acquiring dogs just for symbolic power or to attain status from their ownership as property or, even worse, for convenient targets to victimize and bully. Many such people would deny any of this or respond with angry rationalizations, as Gene Weingarten points out in his thorough and riveting article.
The situation is profoundly tragic because dogs are the only creatures on Earth that care about us, respond to our every human need, work for us, provide us with unrequited love, guard us and know how to deal with our moods of sadness and joy.
George Guess, Potomac
Though PETA’s field work is admirable, taking a dog’s life is another form of cruelty. The article acknowledged that each year PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) kills a lot of animals. According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, of the 2,650 animals taken by PETA, 1,763 were euthanized and 44 were adopted.
The assumption that PETA had “no choice” but to euthanize one dog in the article, Monster, is not good enough. A plethora of animal rescue organizations would make a different call on a hungry dog with easily treatable maladies. A recent Facebook post from the KC Pet Project in Kansas City, Mo., featured a blind elderly pit bull abandoned with heartworm and in poor physical condition. This sweet traumatized dog — like Monster — suffered in his life but, thanks to this group, was treated and found a loving home.
PETA says it is dedicated to respecting the rights of all animals, but it failed Monster — and probably many of the 1,763 animals it euthanized.
Carolyn Kolben, Bethesda