My dog, Awgie-Dawgie, would have clearly understood Gene Weingarten’s article if he had been able to read it. Augie suffered neglect and abuse from his earliest days of life. His next thought would have been another understanding: what it takes to be cared for, to be loved. I am not the queen of dog care. Augie is the first dog I have owned. At first, I was riddled with anxiety. I transferred human emotions onto him: He looks sad. Does he need antidepressants? He barks too little. Sore throat? Is that a dog-frown? He’s angry. All that’s moot now. He knows reciprocal love. Too many dogs, as Mr. Weingarten pointed out, know nothing of care, much less love.