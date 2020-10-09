In mid-March, my dad was put in full isolation in an attempt to avoid getting covid-19. On FaceTime calls, I asked him if it was worth being imprisoned in his room with no family or visitors. He said he “didn’t want to die” and so he would do it. He answered that way every time I asked.
My dad was locked away for weeks — no trips to luxury golf clubs. No trips outside his room. No remdesivir.
The medical staff who cared for him tried to help him and used their phones to call me. The medical staff who tried to wake him when he was struggling to breathe, those nurses got it, too. At least one died.
And now I hear Mr. Trump boasting about how easy it was for him.
If Mr. Trump had acted sooner, my dad and his nurses would have had proper personal protective equipment and maybe remdesivir as well. They wouldn’t have struggled and died alone.
All I hear from Mr. Trump is: “Let them eat cake.”
Patricia Gallagher, Rockville