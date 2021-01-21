Theresa Vargas’s Jan. 17 Metro column, “We knew who’d have to clean up the rioters’ mess,” drove home the fact Black and Latinx workers are disproportionately relegated to low-paying custodial jobs and implored us to take “concrete actions” to push against societal, financial and educational inequities.

My organization, the NoMa Business Improvement District, has taken an important step to do just that. We’ve launched a 100 percent tuition reimbursement program for our 10-member ambassador team. NoMa’s ambassadors keep our neighborhood streets clean and welcoming, and help ensure NoMa’s public space infrastructure is safe. This new employee benefit, available only to our ambassadors, provides full funding for an associate degree or an equivalent vocational certificate. The goal of our program is to increase access to education and prepare our ambassadors for higher-paying career opportunities.

This is a big effort for a small, nonprofit organization like ours, yet we believe it’s a necessary one in a society where desperately unequal access to education adds to the chasm dividing us. Like the workers who cleaned up the mess at the Capitol and are getting the thanks they so deserve, our new tuition reimbursement program is a way to demonstrate appreciation for our ambassadors. It is also one way we can help address structural racism and unequal opportunity. Our hope is that other small businesses will follow our lead and consider the steps that they can take.

Robin-Eve Jasper, Washington

The writer is president of the NoMa Business Improvement District.