This is a big effort for a small, nonprofit organization like ours, yet we believe it’s a necessary one in a society where desperately unequal access to education adds to the chasm dividing us. Like the workers who cleaned up the mess at the Capitol and are getting the thanks they so deserve, our new tuition reimbursement program is a way to demonstrate appreciation for our ambassadors. It is also one way we can help address structural racism and unequal opportunity. Our hope is that other small businesses will follow our lead and consider the steps that they can take.
Robin-Eve Jasper, Washington
The writer is president of the NoMa Business Improvement District.