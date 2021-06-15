It should come as a shock and a wake-up call that in Potomac, one of the most highly educated, affluent communities in the United States, Congregation Har Shalom, where I am a rabbi, was vandalized twice in one week’s time because of a banner that communicates support for Israel. That banner did not endorse any particular regime or political or military policy; rather it voiced our commitment to the existence and safety of the one and only Jewish country in the world. Expressing support for that state is a core Jewish value.
Vandals who come under the cloak of darkness, tearing down and stealing banners, will not make us cower. Antisemitism is not a phenomenon of another era or a faraway place. It is happening right here, right now in our own backyards.
If there is anything we should be intolerant of, anything that should be ceased and extinguished, it is surely that.
Adam J. Raskin, Potomac