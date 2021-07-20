That is inexcusable.
The park should have had a plan for how to react to such an event, especially because there have been several incidents around the park in recent weeks. During the latest incident we saw only one officer on the field. Fans quickly panicked and began racing about the stadium. The park should have immediately told fans that there was a shooting outside the park and that police were responding. It was not until we got to our car about an hour after we heard the shots that we learned the game was suspended, and that there was a shooting with several people injured.
Until we sense that the park and police have a plan for dealing with such incidents, we’ll follow the Nationals on Mid-Atlantic Sports Network.
Bill McAllister, Fairfax