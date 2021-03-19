The March 16 news article about persuading Republicans to get coronavirus vaccines, “Vaccine skeptics keep the door open,” was thorough, but to some people in western Pennsylvania, it was enough to make them tear their own hair out.
The amount of energy expended to reach the doubters ignores the fact that here people are getting frantic trying to get inoculated. People get on computers at 3 a.m., only to find themselves locked out of appointments. Forget reaching anyone by phone. We are nowhere near getting our elderly population immunized, even though they are supposedly the current first priority, along with medical personnel. Often, people who have obtained appointments are turned away because supplies promised by the state or the manufacturers fail to materialize, possibly because of confusing, rapidly shifting priorities or incompetence.