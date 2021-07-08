It is time to stop tweaking our for-profit system and implement Medicare-for-all, a cost-effective single-payer approach. It will cover all residents with no networks, premiums, deductibles or co-pays. It has proved to be less costly in other countries. It will wring out the duplicative and wasteful administrative costs of the free marketplace and provide negotiating leverage to stabilize doctors, hospitals and pharmacy costs. Three major studies — one by the University of Massachusetts, one published in the Lancet and another appearing in the Annals of Medicine — have estimated annual savings on health-care spending between $500 billion and $600 billion per year if Medicare-for-all were adopted.
Ken Lefkowitz, Medford, N.J.
The writer is a member of the
New Jersey Universal Healthcare
Coalition and Physicians for a
National Health Program.