E.D. Mondainé’s July 24 op-ed, “White spectacle in Portland is distracting from black lives,” ever so gently suggested that this might be a good time to stand down and let readers know there is tension among the progressive forces.
There are two interesting dramas playing out here. One pits the Trump administration against state and local officials. The other involves the protesters themselves. In a sense, we know what Mr. Trump is like, what his motives are, how he will use such events to his advantage. But better understanding of the protests in Portland might give readers some insight into the dynamics of demonstrations that are exerting significant influence on our politics and governance. They deserve coverage as much as the top-down conflict between local and national authorities.
Frank Crump, Arlington