The July 25 front-page article “In show of force, a culture war campaign pitch,” was disappointing. The article provided good descriptions of President Trump’s deliberate use of these events to strengthen the “law and order” theme of his reelection campaign but told us nothing about the Portland, Ore., protesters themselves. Who are they? Are they organized? Are they unified? What efforts have been made by the protest leaders, local law enforcement authorities, and city and state leaders to avoid violence? 

E.D. Mondainé’s July 24 op-ed, “White spectacle in Portland is distracting from black lives,” ever so gently suggested that this might be a good time to stand down and let readers know there is tension among the progressive forces.

There are two interesting dramas playing out here. One pits the Trump administration against state and local officials. The other involves the protesters themselves. In a sense, we know what Mr. Trump is like, what his motives are, how he will use such events to his advantage. But better understanding of the protests in Portland might give readers some insight into the dynamics of demonstrations that are exerting significant influence on our politics and governance. They deserve coverage as much as the top-down conflict between local and national authorities.

Frank CrumpArlington