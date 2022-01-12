But at some point, you have to use a little common sense. This is Virginia, not Maine or Vermont. We don’t handle snow well here. My son was in Williamsburg before the storm and was planning to drive back to D.C. We spoke and determined that it wasn’t the best idea, given the weather forecast. Was it inconvenient? Yes. Did he miss out on things he had planned? Yes. Did he spend 20 hours stuck in his car, freezing on the highway? No.
Where was this thought process in the minds of the hundreds who did get stuck? I’m looking at you, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.). I thought you were smarter than that.
Here’s a thought: Next time a big snowstorm is predicted, stay off the roads. Whatever you have to do can wait.
William Meyer, Clifton