There is, however, much more to do to protect these lands for future generations. And I must commend the June 4 editorial “Don’t drill, baby, don’t drill” for speaking truth and making clear that this lease suspension does not protect the Arctic refuge for the long term.
Indigenous Arctic people, my people, are experiencing dramatic impacts from climate change. The permafrost is thawing, threatening our infrastructure. Our rivers and lakes are warming, killing our fish. Spring is coming sooner, affecting the food available for migrating caribou. Ticks, something we never had to worry about, have made their way to our lands because of warmer temperatures.
The Arctic is warming at three times the rate as the rest of the planet. Burning Arctic refuge oil will accelerate this and raise carbon emissions even further. The Gwich’in Nation and other Indigenous peoples have been the caretakers of Alaska’s Arctic for millennia. Selling our sacred lands for corporate profit disregarded that legacy of stewardship. The Biden administration has taken a first step by suspending Arctic refuge leases, but for the long-term protection of the refuge, the entire leasing program must be undone. Congress must act — now.
Bernadette Demientieff,
Fairbanks, Alaska
The writer is executive director of the Gwich’in Steering Committee.