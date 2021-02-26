This would continue the unconstitutional penchant of recent presidents to endow White House staff with greater powers than exercised by Cabinet officers subject to Senate confirmation to operate a secret government. Henry Kissinger, national security adviser to President Richard M. Nixon, commanded vastly more power over foreign policy than did Secretary of State William Rogers. Yet the former escaped Senate confirmation and congressional oversight while the latter did not.
Bruce Fein, Washington
The writer was an associate deputy
attorney general under President
Ronald Reagan.