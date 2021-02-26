Regarding the Feb. 19 news article “Tension grows over new U.S. cyber director position”:

The Biden administration is seeking an end run around the appointments clause of the Constitution regarding a national cyber director. According to the Supreme Court’s decision in Buckley v. Valeo, the clause requires Senate confirmation of “principal officers of the United States” who exercise significant government authority and subject them to congressional oversight and the transparency of the Freedom of Information Act. The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act created a national cyber director subject to Senate confirmation. But President Biden is seeking to eclipse that office with an unaccountable deputy national security adviser inside the National Security Council answerable to the president alone and shielded from congressional or public scrutiny. 

This would continue the unconstitutional penchant of recent presidents to endow White House staff with greater powers than exercised by Cabinet officers subject to Senate confirmation to operate a secret government. Henry Kissinger, national security adviser to President Richard M. Nixon, commanded vastly more power over foreign policy than did Secretary of State William Rogers. Yet the former escaped Senate confirmation and congressional oversight while the latter did not.

Bruce Fein, Washington

The writer was an associate deputy
attorney general under President
Ronald Reagan.