Contrary to Ruth Marcus’s Jan. 5 op-ed, “Investigate first, litigate maybe,” the Jan. 2 audiotape provides overwhelming evidence that President Trump, with fraudulent criminal “intent,” tried to have the Georgia presidential election results falsified. Mr. Trump made a veiled threat of criminal prosecution against the Georgia secretary of state if he failed to “find” an additional 11,780 votes. Mr. Trump misrepresented that definitive evidence of electoral fraud would be forthcoming imminently. No evidence was presented by Mr. Trump to justify overturning the election. He falsely maintained Biden ballots were counted three times. He charged electoral fraud knowing his own pliable attorney general, William P. Barr, and cybersecurity chief, Christopher Krebs, had vouched for the accuracy of the electoral results.