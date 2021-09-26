The administration didn’t move to evacuate Afghans ahead of the deadline, fearing a conservative backlash, and got the backlash anyway. And one reason for the administration’s cruel, inhumane practice of shipping people from the southern U.S. border to Haiti is so that it won’t seem soft on border security, yet it is still vilified by the right for an “out-of-control” border situation. Guess what? Conservatives will accuse Democrats of being soft on immigration no matter what. If the administration’s border policies out-Trumped Donald Trump’s, the GOP would still be railing about the how Democrats want open borders. Ignore the attacks and do the right thing. Republicans can’t attack more than they are already.