My reaction to the Dec. 14 front-page article “Pastors struggle to spread the vaccine gospel” was swift and uncomplicated: I will not be joining those who are hellbent on holding on to the ignorance of the Middle Ages and science skepticism. Given the choice between getting the vaccine and exposing oneself to dying with a tube down your throat gasping for air, I’ll take the vaccine.

Harry Flickinger, Gaithersburg

I do not understand the need to “persuade” people to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. I am more than 80 years old and do not live in group accommodations. If any of the people in the early cohorts to be vaccinated are reluctant to be vaccinated, I will happily — nay, eagerly — take their place.

Vaccination means immunity (with a very high probability) and a return to real life rather than the current, truncated version of it. Bring it on! 

Leslie C. Taylor, Bethesda