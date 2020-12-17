Harry Flickinger, Gaithersburg
I do not understand the need to “persuade” people to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. I am more than 80 years old and do not live in group accommodations. If any of the people in the early cohorts to be vaccinated are reluctant to be vaccinated, I will happily — nay, eagerly — take their place.
Vaccination means immunity (with a very high probability) and a return to real life rather than the current, truncated version of it. Bring it on!
