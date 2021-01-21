The template for mainstream commentators is generally the same when writing about the John Birch Society: It’s a loony organization whose founder said this and that half a century ago, and that reminds of us of so-and-so today. The latest pundit trend includes comparing the John Birch Society to QAnon. The reasoning, of course, is that both groups peddle conspiracy theories, albeit different ones.
The John Birch Society is not QAnon. It is an educational organization. When talking about the oligarchical elitist world powers working to usher in a one-world government and submerging the United States in it, the John Birch Society has piles of convincing documentation. People see what’s happening, and the John Birch Society is seeing a surge in membership as a result.
It’s best to say what the John Birch Society is instead of what it’s not. Although it is generally seen as an anti-communist movement, it really is a movement that works toward Americanism — smaller government and more personal responsibility, more individual freedom for everyone and complete national sovereignty. People are realizing our country has been heading in the opposite direction, so they’ve joined the movement. We welcome all people of good character who share these values.
Paul Dragu, Appleton, Wis.
The writer is communications director for the John Birch Society.