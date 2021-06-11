The district claimed it brought 28,000 students back to in-person learning in the 2020-21 school year. That number includes children such as my 14-year-old, who was offered one hour of in-person learning per week for the last quarter. That is not returning kids to school — it’s a gimmick to boost numbers and mask failure. The figure is a joke, yet it’s not quite as funny when your child’s academic progress and mental health are the butt of it.
There were heroes this year, to be sure. Our children persevered and tried to keep learning while understanding innately that the grown-ups hadn’t made it a priority to do whatever it took so they could go to school. School leaders worked tirelessly to get teachers to return to the building and found ways for children who yearned for in-person learning to come back to campus. My fourth-grader still stares at a screen, but at least he sees friends and runs and plays at recess. The principals and staff who stepped into the void and actually led under these circumstances are heroes.
But DCPS leaders have no right to take a victory lap. They must own the failure that will play out for our kids for years to come.
Caroline Mehta, Washington