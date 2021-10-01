Well, for one thing, Rockville is an incorporated city whose southern boundary along Rockville Pike is at Twinbrook Parkway, or one Metro stop north of the White Flint station. On the other hand, North Bethesda (similar to Bethesda and Potomac and many other unincorporated areas of Montgomery County) does not have geopolitical boundaries as it is not a separate municipality. However, North Bethesda is an official census-designated place that lies entirely north of the Beltway up to the Rockville city limits, including White Flint, and residents of this area have always referred to it as “North Bethesda.”
Furthermore, Montgomery County is promoting the Pike and Rose development area as the “North Bethesda urban core.” I can’t think of a better name for the Metro station there than “North Bethesda.”
Steve Keller, Washington