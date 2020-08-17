Mr. Gerson cited Sen. Kamala D. Harris’s (D-Calif.) sponsorship of the Do No Harm Act, which seeks to prevent the Religious Freedom Restoration Act from being misused as a weapon of discrimination, as an example of her opposition to the “religious voter.” The proposed legislation would protect freedom of belief and civil rights and has broad support from a wealth of religious and interfaith organizations, including my own.
When Mr. Gerson claimed the selection of Ms. Harris to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate means “outreach to and reassurance of religious people is in order,” to whom was he really referring? Surely not the millions of voters motivated by their faith to protect civil liberties, maintain the separation of church and state in our education system, and defend individuals’ rights to make their own health-care choices.
Faith has no political party. When we capitulate to the narrow definitions of faith laid out by the religious right, we in fact run the risk of damaging true religious freedom for those of all faiths and none.
Jack Moline, Washington
The writer, a rabbi, is president
of Interfaith Alliance.