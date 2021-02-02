The upshot of this thinking is that a president could commit any crime whatsoever in his last two months in office and get a pass. In this case, we have a president who incited a deadly insurrection on the Capitol to overturn the democratic election of President Biden, endangering every lawmaker inside. There was a specific threat toward then-Vice President Pence for doing his duty. There was massive property damage and theft. It is very easy to grasp which is the more dangerous precedent. Mr. Cornyn, we are not fools.
Andrea S. Ingram, Laurel