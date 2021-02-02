The Jan. 28 news article “After test vote, Democrats consider short trial, censure” reported that the GOP is finding all sorts of reasons to ensure that former president Donald Trump is neither convicted of the charge filed in the impeachment article nor censured, a weaker response to Mr. Trump’s critical role in the lethal attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.  The weakest of all is stated by Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) and supported by many of his Republican colleagues: that it would set a bad precedent for Congress to retroactively punish ex-officeholders.

The upshot of this thinking is that a president could commit any crime whatsoever in his last two months in office and get a pass. In this case, we have a president who incited a deadly insurrection on the Capitol to overturn the democratic election of President Biden, endangering every lawmaker inside. There was a specific threat toward then-Vice President Pence for doing his duty. There was massive property damage and theft. It is very easy to grasp which is the more dangerous precedent. Mr. Cornyn, we are not fools.

Andrea S. Ingram, Laurel