Seen on a television screen in the Senate Press Gallery, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) speaks during the seventh hour of his filibuster on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 24, 2013. (Charles Dharapak/AP)July 13, 2021|Updated today at 5:08 p.m. EDTThe July 7 Style article "Mr. Smith phones it in" was right. We miss Jimmy Stewart's Mr. Smith. But what we really miss is the increase in public interest and knowledge of issues that results from a real (talking) filibuster.Talking heads and political ads are no substitute for the real thing.David Gribble, Haymarket