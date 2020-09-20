Through our tears for her passing, we rejoice in the knowledge that a new generation has taken up her banner, and that she reveled in the moniker they gave her: the Notorious RBG.

She famously said, “When will there be enough women on the court? My answer is: ‘When there are nine.’ People are shocked. But there’d been nine men and nobody’s ever raised a question about that.” Not likely that we will see nine women on the Supreme Court any time soon, but we can still work toward it as she would have. And we should never take for granted the rights that she won for us.

Notorious RBG, rest in peace.

Cory M. Amron, Arlington

The writer is president of

Women Lawyers On Guard.

It is impossible to overstate the importance of the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for generations of women and girls, for the law and for the country. A victim of the prejudices of the 1950s and 1960s, she turned the doors closed against her into opportunities to argue for the very best values of our country. Her vision and successes helped make it possible for millions of women to earn the livelihood of their choice and pursue their dreams. She rightly became an icon and conscience of the country.

When she deserved time to preserve her health and her time for herself and her family, she chose to fight for her ideals with courage and grace. Thank you, RBG, for fighting for a more just and equal country, and your courage and example always.