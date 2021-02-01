You know something remarkable has happened when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) agree on the necessity of a response to trading platforms’ suspension of particular “volatile” stocks. This should illustrate unequivocally that the free market is subjective and hedge funds control market directives. Many of Robinhood’s users held shares in GameStop, so its decision to suspend all purchases on that stock, among others, is, in essence, an open declaration of to whom it is beholden. Not only is this probably collusion to manipulate and crash certain stocks, it is something akin to class warfare. The users of the WallStreetBets Reddit forum and Robinhood are average individuals trying to achieve the American Dream through one of the few avenues still working: the stock market. Now that numerous hedge funds are on the precipice of losing tens of billions in a shorting scheme, Robinhood and others seemingly care about volatility and the well-being of investors? I welcome the class-action lawsuit.