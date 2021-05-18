Does it still make sense to do this project as a P3, with high tolls and little or no congestion relief? The state could pursue federal infrastructure funds to rebuild the bridge and, with its AAA bond rating, obtain the lowest-ever interest rate on capital financing for other needed transportation improvements in the corridor that have strong local government and public support.
Wouldn’t this be a good time to implement a truly multimodal strategy for the I-270 corridor that doesn’t inflict collateral damage on communities — and doesn’t add to gridlock on local roads?
Where is rail transit in the state’s vision for a new American Legion Bridge connecting Bethesda and Tysons? Where is expanded rail transit service up I-270 to Frederick? Isn’t it time to consider prematurely discarded rail transit alternatives?
Making our citizens indentured servants to Transurban for the next half-century, without solving the traffic congestion problem — the project’s original purpose and need — makes even less sense now than it did before.
Gary V. Hodge, White Plains
The writer is president of
Regional Policy Advisors.